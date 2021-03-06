Latest:
Car crashes into Savannah post office, killing one
Five charged in death of Decatur man who was beaten and shot
Police investigate homicide at Norcross apartment complex
An Idaho man has been charged with hacking City of Newnan computers
Curbside alcohol could become legal in Georgia
Cherokee County will hold virtual learning days to vaccinate teachers
Georgia will open five more mass coronavirus vaccination sites
Hall County government ends appointment-only operations as COVID-19 cases decrease
Georgia will vaccinate teachers starting March 8
More coronavirus vaccines are on their way to Georgia
Car crashes into Savannah post office, killing one
9 mins ago
Police investigate homicide at Norcross apartment complex
March 6, 2021
Curbside alcohol could become legal in Georgia
March 5, 2021
Five charged in death of Decatur man who was beaten and shot
1 day ago
An Idaho man has been charged with hacking City of Newnan computers
2 days ago
Tom the turkey strikes again
2 days ago
Georgia House halts horse racing
3 days ago
Seven Cobb County libraries will reopen this month
3 days ago
Rare oysters are coming to metro Atlanta
3 days ago
Quick News: Emergency Road closure in Lowndes County
3 days ago
Will this be the year the pecan becomes Georgia’s official nut?
3 days ago
Macon teen dies after being shot in apartment complex parking lot
3 days ago
Food trucks are ready to roll in Valdosta again
4 days ago
Seven Cobb County libraries will reopen this month
Gwinnett County wants to give its commission chairwoman a raise
Alpharetta looks for new trash service ahead of price increase
The Gwinnett tag office will be open later starting in March
These are the streets that are being re-paved in Dunwoody this year
Georgia House halts horse racing
Georgia’s top Republican wants state ID cards to be free
Controversial bill would make Georgia cities responsible for violent protests
Georgia House passes major voting overhaul
Campaign finance change called ‘transparent’ by Republicans and ‘laughable’ by Democrats
Car crashes into Savannah post office, killing one
9 mins ago
Police investigate homicide at Norcross apartment complex
March 6, 2021
Curbside alcohol could become legal in Georgia
March 5, 2021
Victim identified in fatal shooting on I-85
March 5, 2021
Macon teen dies after being shot in apartment complex parking lot
March 4, 2021
Charges filed in killing of Georgia Sheriff’s Lieutenant
March 3, 2021
Atlanta Police Sergeant: Violence ‘will not be tolerated’
March 2, 2021
Should transgender students be barred from girls sports in Georgia?
March 3, 2021
Live Dr. Seuss readings are coming to your home next week
February 26, 2021
Georgia is about to make college hazing illegal
February 26, 2021
Prom is on for Hall County high schools
February 23, 2021
Here’s what Atlanta men are known for on Tinder
Who pays the most taxes in Georgia?
Here’s Georgia’s most Googled question about online dating
Find out which city was ranked Georgia’s best suburb
How much student loan debt are Georgia graduates starting out with?
This school was named the top high school in Georgia