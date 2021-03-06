Cherokee County will hold virtual learning days to vaccinate teachers

Cherokee County will hold virtual learning days to vaccinate teachers

Georgia will open five more mass coronavirus vaccination sites

Georgia will open five more mass coronavirus vaccination sites

Hall County government ends appointment-only operations as COVID-19 cases decrease

Hall County government ends appointment-only operations as COVID-19 cases decrease

Georgia will vaccinate teachers starting March 8

Georgia will vaccinate teachers starting March 8

More coronavirus vaccines are on their way to Georgia

More coronavirus vaccines are on their way to Georgia

Car crashes into Savannah post office, killing one

Car crashes into Savannah post office, killing one

9 mins ago
Police investigate homicide at Norcross apartment complex

Police investigate homicide at Norcross apartment complex

March 6, 2021
Curbside alcohol could become legal in Georgia

Curbside alcohol could become legal in Georgia

March 5, 2021
Five charged in death of Decatur man who was beaten and shot
Crime

Five charged in death of Decatur man who was beaten and shot

1 day ago
An Idaho man has been charged with hacking City of Newnan computers
Crime

An Idaho man has been charged with hacking City of Newnan computers

2 days ago
Tom the turkey strikes again
Odd News

Tom the turkey strikes again

2 days ago
Georgia House halts horse racing
State Government

Georgia House halts horse racing

3 days ago
Seven Cobb County libraries will reopen this month
Your Community

Seven Cobb County libraries will reopen this month

3 days ago
Rare oysters are coming to metro Atlanta
Food

Rare oysters are coming to metro Atlanta

3 days ago
Quick News: Emergency Road closure in Lowndes County
News Blog

Quick News: Emergency Road closure in Lowndes County

3 days ago
Will this be the year the pecan becomes Georgia’s official nut?
Food

Will this be the year the pecan becomes Georgia’s official nut?

3 days ago
Macon teen dies after being shot in apartment complex parking lot
Crime

Macon teen dies after being shot in apartment complex parking lot

3 days ago
Food trucks are ready to roll in Valdosta again
Food

Food trucks are ready to roll in Valdosta again

4 days ago

Your Community

Seven Cobb County libraries will reopen this month

Seven Cobb County libraries will reopen this month
Gwinnett County wants to give its commission chairwoman a raise

Gwinnett County wants to give its commission chairwoman a raise

Alpharetta looks for new trash service ahead of price increase

Alpharetta looks for new trash service ahead of price increase

The Gwinnett tag office will be open later starting in March

The Gwinnett tag office will be open later starting in March

These are the streets that are being re-paved in Dunwoody this year

These are the streets that are being re-paved in Dunwoody this year

State Government

Georgia House halts horse racing

Georgia House halts horse racing
Georgia’s top Republican wants state ID cards to be free

Georgia’s top Republican wants state ID cards to be free

Controversial bill would make Georgia cities responsible for violent protests

Controversial bill would make Georgia cities responsible for violent protests

Georgia House passes major voting overhaul

Georgia House passes major voting overhaul

Campaign finance change called ‘transparent’ by Republicans and ‘laughable’ by Democrats

Campaign finance change called ‘transparent’ by Republicans and ‘laughable’ by Democrats

Car crashes into Savannah post office, killing one
In The News

Car crashes into Savannah post office, killing one

9 mins ago
Police investigate homicide at Norcross apartment complex
Crime

Police investigate homicide at Norcross apartment complex

March 6, 2021
Curbside alcohol could become legal in Georgia
Food

Curbside alcohol could become legal in Georgia

March 5, 2021

Crime

Victim identified in fatal shooting on I-85

Victim identified in fatal shooting on I-85

March 5, 2021
Macon teen dies after being shot in apartment complex parking lot

Macon teen dies after being shot in apartment complex parking lot

March 4, 2021
Charges filed in killing of Georgia Sheriff’s Lieutenant

Charges filed in killing of Georgia Sheriff’s Lieutenant

March 3, 2021
Atlanta Police Sergeant: Violence ‘will not be tolerated’

Atlanta Police Sergeant: Violence ‘will not be tolerated’

March 2, 2021

Your Family

Should transgender students be barred from girls sports in Georgia?

Should transgender students be barred from girls sports in Georgia?

March 3, 2021
Live Dr. Seuss readings are coming to your home next week

Live Dr. Seuss readings are coming to your home next week

February 26, 2021
Georgia is about to make college hazing illegal

Georgia is about to make college hazing illegal

February 26, 2021
Prom is on for Hall County high schools

Prom is on for Hall County high schools

February 23, 2021

Georgia By The Numbers

Here’s what Atlanta men are known for on Tinder

Here’s what Atlanta men are known for on Tinder
Who pays the most taxes in Georgia?

Who pays the most taxes in Georgia?
Here’s Georgia’s most Googled question about online dating

Here’s Georgia’s most Googled question about online dating
Find out which city was ranked Georgia’s best suburb

Find out which city was ranked Georgia’s best suburb
How much student loan debt are Georgia graduates starting out with?

How much student loan debt are Georgia graduates starting out with?
This school was named the top high school in Georgia

This school was named the top high school in Georgia